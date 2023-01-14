HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Man drowns, while 14-year-old goes missing at Thantadi Beach in Anakapalli district

January 14, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man drowned and his 14-year-old nephew went missing at Thantadi Beach at Parawada in Anakapalli district on Saturday. According to the police, a family from Anakapalli visited several tourist places in Visakhapatnam and was returning home. The family members went to Thanthadi Beach and the man and his nephew went for swimming. While the boy was dragged deeper by the strong currents, the man tried to rescue him. While the body of 38-year old was traced, there is no sign of the minor yet. Parawada police registered a case. Search is on for the missing boy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.