ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: man attacks nephew with a broken beer bottle in Anakapalli district

April 02, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by his maternal uncle with a broken beer bottle at Garnikam area under Ravikamatham police station limits in Anakapalli district. The incident came to light after the police registered a case on Saturday. According to police, both the families had some personal issues. On March 31 night, the person named Srinivasa Rao who was allegedly in an inebriated condition attacked the boy, who is a Class X student. He received injuries on his neck and had undergone treatment. Ravikamatham police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US