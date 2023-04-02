HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: man attacks nephew with a broken beer bottle in Anakapalli district

April 02, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by his maternal uncle with a broken beer bottle at Garnikam area under Ravikamatham police station limits in Anakapalli district. The incident came to light after the police registered a case on Saturday. According to police, both the families had some personal issues. On March 31 night, the person named Srinivasa Rao who was allegedly in an inebriated condition attacked the boy, who is a Class X student. He received injuries on his neck and had undergone treatment. Ravikamatham police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

