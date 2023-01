January 15, 2023 05:44 am | Updated 05:44 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

Kotlavuratla Police on Saturday night arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly being involved in a house break-in on January 13. The accused was identified as K Raju Babu, a resident of Ramachandrapalem village. Sub-Inspector Narayana Rao said that the accused had gained entry into a house and made good with three tolas of gold ornaments and two kg silver utensils. Cases were booked. The stolen property was recovered and the accused was sent in remand.