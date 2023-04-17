ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested, stolen jewellery and cash seized in Anakapalli district

April 17, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of Anakapalli district police on Monday arrested one Pilli Nukaraju from Lakshmipuram village of Chodavaram mandal in the district, and recovered the stolen jewellery (17 tolas of gold and 115 tolas of silver) and ₹3,61,800 from him.

Nukaraju reportedly was involved in the nine house theft cases registered under the K. Kotapadu, Anakapalli Rural, Chodavaram, Cheedikada, Buchaiahpeta and V. Madugula police stations limits, the police said.

The police laid a trap and arrested Nukaraju at Medicharla Junction in K. Kotapadu at 9.30 a.m. on Monday.

