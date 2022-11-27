  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh: man arrested on charge of marrying four women at Paderu in ASR district

November 27, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly marrying four women, one without the knowledge of the other, at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The incident came to light after his fourth wife, who had come to know about it lodged a complaint with the police. The accused was identified as Korra Damodaram, of Hukumpeta mandal. The woman also alleged that Damodaram has also shared some of her personal videos with his friends and created trouble for her. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

