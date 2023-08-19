HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for impregnating woman in the name of love in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

August 19, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A married man, who posed as a bachelor, allegedly impregnated a tribal woman in the name of love at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. After the woman demanded him to marry, the person along with his wife had allegedly aborted the pregnancy of the victim, by giving her a drink lacked with abortion pills.

According to Paderu police, the woman is a native of Hukumpeta mandal. The accused R Sundara Rao of Paderu had claimed himself as a bachelor and impregnated the woman. However, the woman came to know that Sundara Rao was already married and cheated her. In the meeting organised by the elders, Sundara Rao promised to marry the victim woman. However, he along with his wife Kumari had allegedly aborted the pregnancy of the victim. Inspector of Paderu Sudhakar said that after the police registered a case on August 18, both Sundara Rao and Kumari were arrested under relevant sections on Saturday. However, further investigation is on to ascertain more facts in the case.

