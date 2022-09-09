Andhra Pradesh: man arrested, 13 tola gold recovered in Anakapalli district

Staff Reporter ANAKAPALLI
September 09, 2022 23:41 IST

The Anakapalli police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man who was allegedly involved in two property offences here in the district. The police teams have recovered about 13 tolas of gold ornaments from the accused,

The arrested was identified as V. Nookaraju (33), a resident of Kasimkota.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy SP of Parawada (I/c) P Srinivasa Rao said that the accused Nookaraju was addicted to vices and has mortgaged all jewellery of his wife and borrowed some money. After spending all the money, he decided to start committing offences to fulfil his wishes.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that on July 2, he has gained entry into a house in Umalada village at Munagapaka mandal. He has allegedly threatened two women and made good with eight tolas of gola ornaments. Yet again on September 5, he had gone to a house in T.Venukupalame village in Anakapalli (rural) area and snatched away three-tola gold chain of the inmate by diverting her attention.

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami, three teams were formed with Parawada DSP P Srinivasa Rao, CCS Inspector BVJ Raju, Yelamanchali CI Gafoor and Anakapalli PS SI Narasimha Rao. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused on Friday.

