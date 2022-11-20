Andhra Pradesh: man and son killed in fire accident at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district

November 20, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Two other family members suffer serious injuries in the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old businessman and a his 19-year-old son died due to asphyxiation in a fire accident, while two other members of his family suffered severe injuries at Krishna Bazaar Centre at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as S. Malleswara Rao and his son Moulesh. His wife Sujatha and his daughter Jahnavi are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam city.

Malleswara Rao used to run a jewellery store at Narsipatnam. While the store is on the ground floor, his family is living on the top floor in the duplex house. At around 2.15 a.m., there was a fire accident in his house reportedly due to electric short-circuit. Thick smoke engulfed the entire building. Some of the neighbours, locals and Fire Department personnel and police rushed to the house and brought the four persons out of the house and doused the fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the police, the doctors declared Malleswara Rao and Moulesh dead due to asphyxiation. The other two family members were shifted to a private hospital in the city for advanced treatment.

According to Inspector of Narsipatnam (Town) Police Station Ganesh, the family members were unable to come out of the house due to thick smoke and darkness.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

Further investigation is on.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US