Andhra Pradesh: man and son killed in fire accident at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district

November 20, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 45-year-old businessman and a his 19-year-old son died due to asphyxiation in a fire accident, while two other members of his family suffered severe injuries at Krishna Bazaar Centre at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as S. Malleswara Rao and his son Moulesh. His wife Sujatha and his daughter Jahnavi are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam city.

Malleswara Rao used to run a jewellery store at Narsipatnam. While the store is on the ground floor, his family is living on the top floor in the duplex house. At around 2.15 a.m., there was a fire accident in his house reportedly due to electric short-circuit. Thick smoke engulfed the entire building. Some of the neighbours, locals and Fire Department personnel and police rushed to the house and brought the four persons out of the house and doused the fire.

As per the police, the doctors declared Malleswara Rao and Moulesh dead due to asphyxiation. The other two family members were shifted to a private hospital in the city for advanced treatment.

According to Inspector of Narsipatnam (Town) Police Station Ganesh, the family members were unable to come out of the house due to thick smoke and darkness.

Further investigation is on.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.