Andhra Pradesh: make ‘Visakha Garjana’ on October 15 a success, IT Minister urges people

‘The programme is evoking good response from farmers of the North Andhra’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 09, 2022 22:34 IST

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has called upon people to make the ‘Visakha Garjana’ protest to be held, in support of decentralisation here on October 15, a success.

The Minister, along with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) district president and former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MLAs and leaders, reviewed the arrangements being made for the ‘Visakha Garjana’.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Amarnath said that the programme was evoking good response from farmers of the region. Similarly, representatives of the Visakhapatnam Bar Association, trade unions, nursing staff, doctors and government employees have all expressed their support to ‘Visakha Garjana’.

Three capitals

He reiterated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s objective of three capitals was to ensure development of the three regions in the State. He alleged that the Amaravati farmers’ rally has the backing of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. He sought to know why Mr. Naidu was opposed to making Visakhapatnam as Executive capital though it has all the required qualifications.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that both natives of Visakhapatnam, and those who have made the city their home, were all favouring Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital. He said that Visakhapatnam has accepted and owned people from other regions and that was the greatness of the city. He said that TDP leaders from the North Andhra region were also in favour of Visakhapatnam to be made as Executive capital but were afraid to speak out their mind on the issue.

YSRCP leader K.K. Raju said that making Visakhapatnam as Executive capital was the only way to ensure all-round development of Andhra Pradesh.

