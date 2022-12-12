  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Andhra Pradesh: make use of modern technology to achieve goals, Mizoram Governor Haribabu advises students

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to make India a well-developed country in the world’

December 12, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu has advised students to make use of modern technology and work hard to achieve their goals. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the annual day celebrations, Vibrant DIET’, at Dadi Institute of Engineering and Technology (DIET) here on Monday. Mr. Haribabu, who attended the event as the chief guest, was welcomed by DIET founder-chairman Dadi Veerabhadra Rao and chairman Dadi Ratnakar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Haribabu appreciated DIET for achieving the 4-star rating in the National Level Innovative Incubation rankings. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to make India a well-developed country in the world, and as part of this, the Prime Minister is creating reforms so that we can achieve all our needs through the “Make in India” programme. Mr. Veerabhadra Rao, recalled his association with Mr. Haribabu for the last 30 years.

Later, meritorious students were given medals and the parents of the students who got placements were felicitated by Mr. Haribabu.

Mr. Ratnakar, said that DIET, which was started in 2006, is developing day-by-day and today around 2,500 students are studying in the institute. JNTU Kakinada Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasad Raju also spoke.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.