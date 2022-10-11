Andhra Pradesh: Make SIT reports on Vizag land scam public, demands GVL

The SIT reports are not being made public as they contain the names of leaders both from the YSRCP and the TDP, says GVL Narasimha Rao. | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government make public the reports on land scams in Visakhapatnam submitted by the two Special Investigation Teams (SITs).

Addressing the media at New Delhi on Tuesday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he had written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, seeking the latter’s intervention to ensure that the reports were made public at the earliest.

The first SIT was constituted by then TDP government in 2017 to probe the land scam in Visakhapatnam city. However, the 3,000-page report submitted by it has not been made public so far. Thereafter, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government formed another SIT in 2019 and the report was submitted in September 2021. However, it is yet to be made public, said the BJP MP.

“The reports are not being made public as they contain the names of leaders both from the YSRCP and the TDP,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

He also alleged that the three-capital idea of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was directly linked to the real estate business in Visakhapatnam. “Real estate development has superseded the real development,” he alleged.

22 A list

Referring to the Daspalla land issue, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that more than 40,000 families in Visakhapatnam were suffering with the imposition of 22 A list. A common man who has invested his life-time savings is suffering as he can neither sell his property listed in the 22A category nor take loan during emergency. However, the State government has de-notified the Daspalla land from the 22A list to benefit the big realtors, he alleged.

“It is true that the Supreme Court has given a judgment in favour of the private party and has stated that the land does not belong to the government. However, the land is under ULC, the government should at least try to stake its claim over it. We have urged the Governor to intervene and stop handing over the Daspalla land as it attracts ULC restrictions and cannot be handed over to the original owners,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Pointing out that many slum dwellers in Visakhapatnam are not allowed to repair or rebuild broken houses due to land ownership issues, he said the government needs to evolve a policy to regularise such colonies without charging any money from the house owners.