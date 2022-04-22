Andhra Pradesh: make arrangements for CM’s meet, Collector tells officials

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the officials of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to ensure foolproof arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to Pydiwada Agraharam of Sabbavaram mandal for the distribution of pattas on April 28.

Dr. Mallikarjuna held a review meeting with officials of both districts here on Friday.

Arrangements should be made to provide adequate parking places for vehicles and for supply of drinking water and buttermilk to those attending the meeting. He also advised the officials against allowing aged persons for the meeting. He said that arrangements should be made to provide pattas at the homes of the beneficiaries, if they fail to turn up for the programme.

GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, Anakapalli Collector P. Ravi Subhash, Anakapalli SP Gowthami Sali and DRO S. Srinivasa Murthy were among those who attended the review meeting.