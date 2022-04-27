Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: Mahila Police dies in road accident in Ananthagiri mandal

A 28-year-old Mahila Police died in a road accident near Beesupuram in Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Korra Jaya, a resident of Ananthagiri and was working at Eguvasobha Sachivalayam as Mahila Police in the same mandal.

At around 4.30 p.m., she was reportedly returning home in an auto-rickshaw. The three-wheeler reportedly hit a two-wheeler, while negotiating a sharp turn near Beesupuram area. Ms Jayalakshmi was severely injured in the accident and died on the spot, said police.

Ananthagiri Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.


