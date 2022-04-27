Andhra Pradesh: Mahila Police dies in road accident in Ananthagiri mandal
A 28-year-old Mahila Police died in a road accident near Beesupuram in Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Korra Jaya, a resident of Ananthagiri and was working at Eguvasobha Sachivalayam as Mahila Police in the same mandal.
At around 4.30 p.m., she was reportedly returning home in an auto-rickshaw. The three-wheeler reportedly hit a two-wheeler, while negotiating a sharp turn near Beesupuram area. Ms Jayalakshmi was severely injured in the accident and died on the spot, said police.
Ananthagiri Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.