Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission acting as per directions of CM, alleges BJP leader Vishnu Kumar Raju

He criticises issuing of notice to Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 23, 2022 21:17 IST

Senior BJP leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju on Sunday condemned Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission issuing notices to Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K Pawan Kalyan. He alleged that Mahila Commission was acting as per the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “When a YSRCP MP’ s nude video has come to light, the Mahila Commission did not respond or question him. But they are unnecessarily issuing notices to the JSP chief. It is evident that the YSRCP wants to trouble Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju criticised the police for asking ID cards of Amaravati farmers, who were taking out a padayatra to Srikakulam district. He said that it was good that all other political parties have come forward and supported JSP when YSRCP tried to create trouble in Visakhapatnam. He said that people of Andhra Pradesh want to get rid of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government and appealed to people to support the BJP. He said that the BJP has organised over 7,000 meetings in the name of ‘Praja Poru’ against the misrule of the State government.

