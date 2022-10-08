Andhra Pradesh: Lingapuram tribals seek early construction of approach road to their village in Anakapalli district

They stage protest standing in water in the Varaha river

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 08, 2022 18:42 IST

The tribal people of Lingapuram village, in ward no. 20 of Narsipatnam Municipality, staged a protest standing in the water of the Varaha River, demanding a proper approach road to their village, on Friday.

A bridge was constructed across the river from Balighattam to reach Lingapuram, on the other side of the river. However, after crossing the bridge, those going to Lingapuram have to travel on the kutcha road for about one-kilometre. This is causing untold hardship to the tribal people.

The District Collector of the then combined district of Visakhapatnam had conducted the Spandana programme at Narsipatnam on October 11, 2021, the tribal people had submitted a representation to him seeking construction of the 1-km stretch of road to their village.

On the directions of the Collector, the Municipal Commissioner agreed to take up construction of the road after funds were received from the State government.

Girijan Sangham 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee leader K. Govinda Rao said that during the monsoon, 108 ambulances were not coming to their village as the road was turning slippery. He demanded early construction of the road.

