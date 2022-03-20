Andhra Pradesh: learning should be interactive and child centric, say APSERMC members

March 20, 2022 20:10 IST

‘Continuous training of teachers, especially in tribal areas, is very important’

A teacher should be a facilitator but not make the students passive listeners. Learning should be interactive and child-centric and not ‘teacher-centric’, said Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) members V. Narayana Reddy and B. Eswaraiah.

Prof. Narayana Reddy and Mr. Eswaraiah toured the tribal areas extensively and inspected primary schools, under the purview of the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) of Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram district), Seethammapeta (Srikakulam district) and Paderu in Visakhapatnam district during the last five days. They also visited the KGBV Schools at Anandapuram and Bheemunipatnam in the city.

“Though the government is providing the required infrastructure, continuous training of teachers, especially in the tribal areas, is very important. This is because a vast majority of the teachers belong to the tribal communities and most of them were appointed with SSC qualification, without B. Ed., D. Ed and basic teacher training certificate,” they say.

“The Commission is focussing on schools in the tribal areas for the first time. We will visit Rampachodavaram in the next month. ITDA Project Officers should accord the topmost priority to education and health in the tribal areas,” says Prof. Narayana Reddy.

“Barring minor issues like adhering to the diet plan recommended by the State government under the Jagananna Goru Muddha scheme at some of the schools and poor maintenance of the infrastructure, developed under the Nadu–Nedu programme at a few schools, the overall implementation of the schemes is very good,” they said in an interaction with The Hindu here on Sunday.

“The RO water plants, installed at some of the schools are providing access to safe drinking water for the local community, staying in the vicinity of those schools. Setting up RO plants at a few common points in the village in future would help in improving the health of the tribal people,” says Mr. Eswaraiah.

The APSERMC members said they would recommend to the government among other things: establishment of a mini DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) at Paderu, provision of RO plants at all the schools, taking the suggestions of teachers and incorporating them in the future plans, and training DIET faculty in the latest teaching methods.