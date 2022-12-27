Andhra Pradesh: leak of toluene solvent might have caused the fire accident, says official

December 27, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the Department of Factories have inspected the accident spot at Laurus Labs at Parawada in JN Pharmacity in Anakapalli district on Tuesday. As per the preliminary findings, leakage of highly inflammable toluene solvent could have caused the accident.

According to Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories V. Suresh, the workers had tried to plug the leak in one of the pipelines in the unit – 3. At that moment, static energy might have developed, leading to the fire accident, as toluene is highly inflammable, he said.

The final report would be sent to the State Government.

Four persons died, while one was severely injured in the fire accident, that occurred at the labs at around 3.15 p.m. on Monday.

The deceased were identified as employees T. Rajesh Babu (36), a native of Kolluru and resident of Chingantyada; B. Rambabu (32) of Khammam and resident of Anakapalli, contract workers, R. Ramakrishna (29) of K Kotapadu and M. Venkat Rao (37) of Chodavaram.

Another employee Y. Sateesh (35), a native of Vizianagaram and resident of Dibbapalem, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sheela Nagar, according to Parawada police. The condition of Sateesh is said to be critical.

R.D.O of Anakapalli district Chinni Krishna said that inquiry was being conducted and a detailed report would be sent to the State Government.

Parawada Police have also booked cases including section 304 (A) of IPC (causing death by negligence) and a few others against the management of the pharmaceutical unit.