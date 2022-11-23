Andhra Pradesh: land survey a big farce, alleges Bandaru

November 23, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that the Chief Minister’s new programme ‘Your land- our Assurance’, which includes survey of land, was a farce and an attempt to grab the land of the poor people.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the survey was conducted many times since Independence and it cannot be a land survey alone. The component of the survey has to be associated with settlement. In fact, there is a department by the name ‘Survey and Settlement’.

He pointed out that earlier, any person could just walk into the land Registrar’s office and either sell or buy a property, now he or she has to go through the Secretariats, which itself is the first step towards corruption, facilitating land grabbing. He alleged that the Secretariat staff have been instructed to check on the profile of the land and look for the possibilities of grabbing it.

“We appreciate land surveys, but before that one needs to check the RoR (Record of Rights), survey and settlement details, passbooks and e-pass books,” he said. Moreover, stakeholders should also be part of the survey, he added.

He also alleged that the survey was being done to identify loopholes in the land records, so that they can be grabbed easily.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for having his photo printed in the passbooks and in the survey stones. “Why should I have the CM’s photo in my passbook or in the survey stones of my land? This is illegal,” he said.