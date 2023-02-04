Andhra Pradesh: Land can be used to improve living standards of people, says Revenue Minister

February 04, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A north coastal Andhra Pradesh regional conference was held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao with the Collectors of nine districts and revenue officials in the region.

This was the third programme being organised in Visakhapatnam after those in Tirupati and Vijayawada.

The Minister said that the purpose of the conference was to guide and educate the revenue officials on land related issues, government reforms and policies taken by the YSRCP government.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Mr. Prasada Rao said that land is the main resource that can be used for the development of a State and the country to raise the standards of the people. Land was earlier used only for agriculture purpose, but gradually it became a major resource for the all-round development of the State and the nation, he added.

“ This conference is one of the steps taken by the Revenue Department to discuss new reforms and laws. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also wants to use the land for the development of the State on a large-scale and increase the State’s GDP,” he said.

Land survey

The Minister said that till the YSRCP government came to power, the people used the records related to the lands given by the British, but today, the State government has taken up a bold step of resurveying the lands on a large-scale.

“Modern technology is being used for the survey. All measures are being taken to quickly complete the survey. Additional employees have also been appointed for the survey work at the village level and ownership documents are also being given to the people based on the latest survey reports,” the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Prasada Rao viewed the photo exhibition organised by the Revenue Department at the venue. A health camp was also organised for government employees. Under the ‘Karunya’ scheme, the Minister handed over appointment letters to 135 next-of-kin of deceased employees of various government departments.

Chief Land Administration Commissioner G. Sai Prasad and AP Registration Department Commissioner B. Ramakrishna were present among others including Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna.