HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Lakshmi Parvathi blames Naidu for Polavaram project delay

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is playing into the hands of Naidu, says Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairperson

June 07, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
The TDP president is trying to forge an alliance with the BJP for 2024 elections but it looks unlikely, says N. Lakshmi Parvathi.

The TDP president is trying to forge an alliance with the BJP for 2024 elections but it looks unlikely, says N. Lakshmi Parvathi. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi has alleged that the Polavaram irrigation project is delayed due to the ‘corruption’ by TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media here on June 7 (Wednesday), Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said that Mr. Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently to ‘patch up’ with the BJP.

“The TDP president is trying to forge an alliance with the BJP for the 2024 elections. However, it looks unlikely. Had it been the case, the TDP-friendly media houses would have gone out of their way to publish it,” said Ms. Parvathi.

Alleging that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan was playing into the hands of Mr. Naidu, Ms. Parvathi quipped, “Varahi (campaign vehicle of Mr. Pawan Kalyan) moves out of Hyderabad only after Mr. Naidu gives the green signal. Mr. Pawan Kalyan is a good actor but he fell into the trap of Mr. Naidu,” she said.

Ms. Parvathi sounded optimistic about Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s victory in the 2024 elections. “My husband (NTR) had founded the TDP. But I oppose it now as the party has become corrupt,” she said, adding that she would come out with a book on Mr. Naidu soon.

Likening the Yuva Galam padayatra launched by N. Lokesh to ‘an evening walk’, Ms. Pravathi said that the TDP national general secretary would be ‘left nowhere’ after the elections.

She said that NTR Jr. was doing well in films and that he should better ‘stay there’ for some more time.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.