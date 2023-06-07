Andhra Pradesh: Lakshmi Parvathi blames Naidu for Polavaram project delay

June 07, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi has alleged that the Polavaram irrigation project is delayed due to the ‘corruption’ by TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media here on June 7 (Wednesday), Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said that Mr. Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently to ‘patch up’ with the BJP.

“The TDP president is trying to forge an alliance with the BJP for the 2024 elections. However, it looks unlikely. Had it been the case, the TDP-friendly media houses would have gone out of their way to publish it,” said Ms. Parvathi.

Alleging that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan was playing into the hands of Mr. Naidu, Ms. Parvathi quipped, “Varahi (campaign vehicle of Mr. Pawan Kalyan) moves out of Hyderabad only after Mr. Naidu gives the green signal. Mr. Pawan Kalyan is a good actor but he fell into the trap of Mr. Naidu,” she said.

Ms. Parvathi sounded optimistic about Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s victory in the 2024 elections. “My husband (NTR) had founded the TDP. But I oppose it now as the party has become corrupt,” she said, adding that she would come out with a book on Mr. Naidu soon.

Likening the Yuva Galam padayatra launched by N. Lokesh to ‘an evening walk’, Ms. Pravathi said that the TDP national general secretary would be ‘left nowhere’ after the elections.

She said that NTR Jr. was doing well in films and that he should better ‘stay there’ for some more time.