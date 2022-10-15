Andhra Pradesh: lack of roads forces tribal people to carry the sick in ‘dolis’ in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

Two die while undergoing treatment after admission to hospitals

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 15, 2022 17:32 IST

The absence of a pucca road is forcing the tribal people of Rachakilam village of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju district to carry sick persons in ‘dolis’ up to the nearest road point, more than 10 km away, for shifting to hospitals by ambulances.

Two sick persons, died while undergoing treatment at hospitals, in separate incidents, since Thursday night.

S. Ramulamma (50) of Rachakilam village, who was ill was first shifted in a ‘doli’ to the road point, and admitted to the TB hospital in Visakhapatnam. She died while undergoing treatment at the hospital at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Similarly, Tamarla Rajababu (50) was admitted to a hospital at Devarapalli, where he died while undergoing treatment on Friday.

CPI(M) district leader K. Govinda Rao demanded that the government construct a road to the village and save the tribal people of their hardship in carrying sick persons to hospitals.

The Girijan Sangham 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee leaders met the ST Commission Chairman K. Ravi Babu and submitted a memorandum to him seeking the laying of roads to non-scheduled villages. They said that action should be taken against non-tribals, who were opposing the laying of roads to the tribal habitation of Lingapuram in Narsipatnam Municipality.

