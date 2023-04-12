ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: K.V. Murali Krishna assumes charge as Anakapalli SP

April 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

K.V. Murali Krishna took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Anakapalli district here on Wednesday. He will be the second S.P of the district, after S Gowthami, who was transferred to Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the newsmen, Mr. Murali Krishna said that he would first study issues in the district including crime, traffic, law & order, road accidents, ganja smuggling and Spandana grievances in every police station limits. “With the coordination of the officials, we would try to address them in the best possible way,” he said. The new S.P also added that public safety and police welfare will be his priorities.

He later had a meeting with the officials from various departments and discussed about the latest developments.

