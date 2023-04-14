ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Kin of people died of COVID-19 yet to receive compensation, says TDP Visakhapatnam district president

April 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘The Supreme Court in its latest verdict advised people to approach the AP State Legal Services Authority if they face any problems in getting compensation’

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that many people who died due to COVID-19 in the State have not received compensation of ₹50,000 till now.

Mr. Rao said that he had even filed a petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of kin of those people who died of COVID and awaiting compensation.

“The Supreme Court in its latest verdict advised people to approach the AP State Legal Services Authority if they face any problems in getting compensation,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

