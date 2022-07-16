Andhra Pradesh: keep vigil on ex-offenders, Anakapalli SP tells police officials

‘Use Fingerprint Identification System and increase checks on suspicious persons’

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami has directed the police personnel to keep a watch on the movement of ex-offenders, people with criminal history and those who have been released from the jails. Instructing the police force to intensify night beat patrolling, she has also suggested them to use Fingerprint Identification System (FINS) and increase checks on suspicious persons.

She was speaking during a monthly-crime meet conducted at the SP’s office here on Saturday.

CCTV cameras

Ms. Gowthami asked the officials to take up awareness programmes over the uses of having CCTV cameras, especially at the commercial establishments and colonies which would help in prevention and even detection of crimes. She has also asked the police to coordinate with the municipal corporation, NHAI and others concerned to take steps to bring down road accidents.

The SP also stressed on the need to conduct awareness campaigns on good touch, bad touch, ragging, eve-teasing, POCSO Act, Disha application, cyber crimes and traffic rules among the students in educational institutions.

She also reviewed about grave, non-grave, property related crimes, POCSO Act cases, missing cases with the officers.

Anakapalli Traffic Inspector Ch Prasad, Parawada PS Inspector P. Eswara Rao, and a few Sub- Inspectors were given appreciation awards for their service for the month of June.

Additional SP Ch. Manikanta, Additional SP (crimes) B. Lakshminarayana and others were present.