Andhra Pradesh: Keen contest on cards for North Andhra Graduate MLC election

March 09, 2023

The election for the North Andhra Graduate MLC constituency appears to be heading towards a close fight between four major candidates. It is likely to be a tough draw between YSR Congress backed Sithamraju Sudhakar, TDP-backed Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, standing MLC and BJP’s candidate P.V.N. Madhav and PDF’s Rama Prabha.

The constituency had been a stronghold of the PDF ever since the council was revived in 2007. M.V.S. Sarma of the PDF had won the election for two consecutive terms and was the MLC from 2007 to 2017. Thereafter, BJP’s P.V.N. Madhav had won with a slender margin of around 5,000 votes defeating Aja Sarma of PDF in 2017. But then Mr. Madhav was backed by the ruling TDP.

Historically, this constituency had always favoured the candidates who were not backed by the ruling party, be it P.V. Chalapathi Rao from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of BJP, or the Left party backed M.V.S. Sarma.

But this time it is all out battle between the political parties such as TDP, YSRCP, BJP and the Left.

The election is scheduled to be held on March 13 and the counting will take place from March 16. In total 37 candidates, including the four major ones, are in the fray and the mandate is around 2.83 lakh voters.

Primarily, PDF’s strength lies with teachers, the employees from the State Government and PSUs and pensioners. It has the backing of almost all unions such as APUTF (Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation) and APTF (Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation).

As per a conservative estimate of the 2.83 lakh voters, about 80,000 comprise this chunk, which is a sizable number, even after expecting some percentage of split voting.

Then there are the employees and workers from the unorganised sector, unemployed youth and graduates who are self-employed, which again constitute around 40,000 votes. Primarily, the PDF has a strong vote bank in the tribal areas of Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts, which can again tune up to about 15,000 votes.

Both the TDP and the YSRCP are expecting to split the vote bank and the game-changer could be the housewives who constitute a sizable number of about 40,000 votes.

Leaders from across the political parties say that it could be a tough battle between YSRCP, TDP and PDF and Mr. Madhav could be the dark horse by making a comeback.

Though caste factor had not played a major issue in the past, this time it could make a difference, as the dominant votes are from segments such as Kapus, Velamas, Yadavas and Gavaras.

However, the opposition fear that the ruling party might use its official machinery to change the tide. “What can take us five months to accomplish in an election campaign, the ruling party can change the dynamics on the last two days before the elections,” said Mr. Aja Sarma, the PDF candidate who had lost the election in 2017 to Madhav.