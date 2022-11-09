Andhra Pradesh: justice should be done to farmers who gave their lands for Amaravati, says Jana Jagarana Samithi

‘YSRCP leaders and the Ministers are trying to project as though developing Visakhapatnam as Executive capital will lead to development of North Andhra’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 09, 2022 20:19 IST

The speakers at a meeting of students and youths on the issue of ‘3 capitals’, organised by the Jana Jagarana Samithi here on Wednesday, said that it was unfortunate that instead of waging struggles on issues like education and health, the youth were forced to take the streets for the capital.

Samithi State convener Vasu said that 24,000 farmers had given their lands for the capital and justice should be done to them. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and the Ministers were trying to project as though developing Visakhapatnam as Executive capital would lead to development of North Andhra. He called upon the youth to wage struggles till the hurdles in making Amaravati as the capital were cleared.

A.P. Unemployed JAC State president Hemanth Kumar demanded that if the YSR Congress government stuck to its stand on three capitals, Uttarandhra (North Andhra) should be made a separate State and a local person should be made the Chief Minister. Three capitals would need three Chief Ministers, he said. He sought to know whether the Ministers could make the Prime Minister speak on making Visakhapatnam as the capital, during his public meeting in the city.

Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) State president Pranava Gopal alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was indulging in land grabbing in the name of decentralisation. He claimed that it was the Telugu Desam Party government, which brought investments to North Andhra.

