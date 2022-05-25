Andhra Pradesh: Jupudi alleges role of JSP, TDP in Amalapuram arson

May 25, 2022 21:17 IST

‘Proposal to rename Konaseema district mooted only after all political parties agreed to it’

Alleging that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu were behind the arson in Amalapuram, Advisor to the State government (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said that the people would teach a lesson to those who were against renaming Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Prabhakar ridiculed Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan for his criticism on the YSRCP government. “Within hours of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu commenting that violence will occur in Andhra Pradesh, Amalapuram witnessed arson over renaming Konaseema district,” he said.

Mr. Prabhakar claimed that a proposal to rename Konaseema district after Dr. Ambedkar was mooted only after all political parties had agreed to it. “Some of those indulged in the attack on the Minister’s house were carrying the Jana Sena flag. The truth will come out after the probe,” he said.

Bus yatra

Mr. Prabhakar Rao also alleged that several conspiracies are being hatched to create hurdles for the proposed the bus yatra, which is aimed at highlighting the social justice initiatives launched by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

The YSRCP has planned the bus yatra from Srikakulam on May 26 and it is scheduled to end in Anantapur on May 29.

Referring to the Dalit youth’s murder in Kakinada, the YSRCP leader opined that party MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar should be suspended. “A debate is going on in the YSRCP camp as to whether the MLC should continue with the party. Measures should be taken to ensure that the MLC does not get a bail from the court,” said Mr. Prabhakar Rao.