Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party objects to language of Chief Minister in criticising the Opposition parties

December 30, 2022 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary T. Siva Sankar Rao has strongly objected to the language and style of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public programme at Narsipatnam to criticise the Opposition parties.

The Chief Minister has not done anything for Narsipatnam or North Andhra region in the last 40 months and was only laying a foundation stone for a Central Government-funded Medical College as though it was his own achievement, the JSP leader said at a media conference here on Friday.

Had he completed the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti project with ₹6,000 crore, it would have taken care of the irrigation needs of all the three districts of North Andhra apart from the industrial and drinking water needs of Visakhapatnam city, Mr. Siva Sankar Rao said.

The people of Andhra Pradesh were wise enough to understand the administrative failures and dictatorial tactics of the YSR Congress Party government, corruption and growing mafia culture and suppressing of the rights of the people, due to which they were rallying behind JSP president Pawan Kalyan to dethrone the present government, he said.

Mr. Siva Sankar Rao alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacking Mr. Pawan Kalyan on personal grounds just to divert the people, more often referring to him as an ‘adopted son’ of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, which was senseless, characterless and unethical. Mr. Jagan Reddy should also understand that Mr. Pawan Kalyan has established the political party for social change and transformation and to empower the people of Andhra Pradesh, through Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ideology.

Unlike Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s meeting where lakhs of people attend voluntarily, Mr. Jagan has used his power to bring students from nearby colleges by cancelling buses used for public transport, Mr. Siva Sankar Rao alleged.