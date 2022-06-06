Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party leaders want Nadda to announce Pawan Kalyan as Chief Ministerial candidate of JSP-BJP alliance

June 06, 2022 22:52 IST

‘Bond between two parties will be further strengthened if it is done’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary T. Shiva Shankar and PAC Member Kona Tata Rao have expressed the view that the bond between JSP and BJP will be further strengthened, if the BJP leadership announces the names of JSP president Pawan Kalyan as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the JSP-BJP alliance for the 2024 general elections.

Addressing a joint media conference here on Monday, the JSP leaders alleged that at a time when the people of Andhra Pradesh were facing difficulties under the ‘inefficient’ and ‘corrupt’ rule of the YSR Congress Party government and the visit of the BJP national president J.P. Nadda to Andhra Pradesh was the right occasion for the announcement. They felt that it would garner the support of the public to the alliance. They said that on the directions of the JSP chief, the party has fought on some of the people’s issues along with the BJP leaders during the last two years.

They said that the people were of the view that only the JSP-BJP alliance could provide good governance. Though some vested interests want the alliance to break, it would not be so and said that the two parties would fight the next general elections together.

JSP official spokesman Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Visakhapatnam North in-charge Pasupuleti Usha Kiran, Bheemili in-charge Sandeep and Chodavaram in-charge P.V.S.N. Raju were present.