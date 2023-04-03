HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party corporator alleges land grabbing in Atchutapuram by relative of YSRCP MLA

April 03, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party leader and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav on Monday alleged that valuable government and forest lands were grabbed in Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district.

Mr. Yadav alleged that the illegal activities were supported by Ongole MLA and YSR Congress Party leader Balineni Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Yadav alleged that with the support of Mr. Srinivas Reddy, his relative K. Bhaskar Reddy (whose daughter married Srinivas Reddy’s son) had grabbed the government and forest lands in Chaudapalli in Atchutapuram and laid a layout in 105 acres. Mr. Yadav alleged that State government suffered a loss of around ₹200 crore due to the illegal activities in the area.

