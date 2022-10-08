Andhra Pradesh: JAC supporting proposal of three capitals decides to take out a rally in Visakhapatnam on October 15

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath says the State government needs to take care of all the 26 districts and it cannot just focus on the 29 villages in and around the capital region of Amaravati

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) that was formed to support the idea of decentralisation and the three capitals is planning to take out a huge rally in its support on October 15.

This was decided during the first meeting of the JAC after it was formed, here on Saturday.

The formation of a non-political JAC was decided during the roundtable meet that was held here on September 25.

Addressing the media after the meeting, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the State government needs to take care of all the 26 districts and it cannot just focus on the 29 villages in and around the capital region of Amaravati.

The idea of having three capitals was based on decentralised development and the farmers of 29 villages cannot stall the decision in the larger interest of the State, he said.

He also urged the people taking part in the Maha padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli, not to provoke people en route by indulging in insulting talks and gestures. “The AP High Court has given the permission for a peaceful walk for a cause and that cannot be used as a platform by the participants to incite people,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath said that incitement can lead to violence or law and order issue and if that happens then former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu should shoulder the blame, as it was he who had encouraged them to conduct the Maha Padayatra.

‘Vizag Garjana’

Speaking about the action plan, he said that the rally is being planned to be called ‘Vizag Garjana’ and efforts are on to get maximum participation.

This apart, it was decided in the meeting that was chaired by the chairman of the JAC and former Vice-Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University H Lajapat Rai, that efforts will be on conducting more meetings with various associations and professional bodies such as doctors, chartered accountants, engineers, teachers and professors, to garner support.

Earlier, MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that development should not be linked to the idea of three capitals. Development is an ongoing process and it is the right of the people of Visakhapatnam to claim that the Executive capital should be shifted here.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao and MLA K. Dharmasri said that they were ready to tender their resignation in the speaker format if the TDP leaders, including Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, had the courage to resign on the three capitals issue.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balamohandas said that as per a survey about 75% of people support the idea of decentralisation, about 20% are undecided and 5% are against it. He suggested that ward-level meetings should be held and a resolution supporting the decentralisation and three capitals should be passed.

Co-chairman of the JAC Y. Demudu also spoke.