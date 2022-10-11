Andhra Pradesh: ITDA to procure coffee seeds from October 25

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 11, 2022 17:41 IST

Coffee seeds will be procured from tribal farmers through the Chintapalli Max Society from October 25, according to Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna.

The cost of 1 kg of coffee seeds, procured from the coffee farmers, has been fixed at ₹36 and the target was to procure 5,000 coffee seeds this year. He called upon the tribal farmers not to approach middlemen but Max Society to supply their seeds. He also called upon the farmers to utilise the services of the Chintapalli Coffee Eco Pulping Unit.

