Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: ITDA to procure coffee seeds from October 25

Coffee seeds will be procured from tribal farmers through the Chintapalli Max Society from October 25, according to Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna.

The cost of 1 kg of coffee seeds, procured from the coffee farmers, has been fixed at ₹36 and the target was to procure 5,000 coffee seeds this year. He called upon the tribal farmers not to approach middlemen but Max Society to supply their seeds. He also called upon the farmers to utilise the services of the Chintapalli Coffee Eco Pulping Unit.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2022 5:43:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/andhra-pradesh-itda-to-procure-coffee-seeds-from-october-25/article65994247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY