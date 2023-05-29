Andhra Pradesh: ITDA plans to give facelift to Araku and Paderu areas to promote tourism

May 29, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu has initiated steps to take up development works as part of tourism promotion in Araku and Paderu areas.

In this regard, the ITDA has chalked out a plan to bring major facelift to Padmapuram Gardens, which is one of the busiest tourist attraction, located in the midst of the Araku Valley. Initially, the officials have arranged unique ‘Tree Houses’ at the Padmapuram gardens with six suite rooms. The facility is almost ready for the visitors. Currently, electricity and other works are being done. The authorities are also arranging seating in the form of ‘Pagodas’ in the open places, close to the tree houses. A small stage is being set up for hosting of functions and events.

New restaurant

As per the proposed plan, the ITDA is also mulling renovation of the existing garden besides creation of another garden with fresh flowers at an open place, which is available in the tourist spot. This apart, arranging a fountain and bringing back the ‘train’ are the other plans of the ITDA. A new canteen/restaurant, named ‘Giritej’, is being constructed at the tourist hotspot.

Developing waterfalls

ITDA Project Director V. Abhishek said that now the Agency areas have better roads with a major highway passing between Koyyuru and Ananthagiri, covering nine mandals out of 11 in the Agency. So there is a scope of more number of tourists visiting the place, he said.

“The ITDA has been identifying those waterfalls, which are located beside the highway and are also accessible. They need to be developed with all basic amenities for the visitors,” he said.

Initially, the ITDA has prepared plans to develop Chaparai (Dumbriguda mandal) and Kothapalle waterfalls (G. Madugula mandal). Right from good steps, a proper shed/shelter for hawkers, seating, lighting, toilets, greenery, drinking water facility, restrooms and dress changing rooms will be constructed at these waterfalls, he said. The garden area at these waterfalls will be developed with good landscaping along with a view point which could attract tourists, Mr. Abhishek added.

He said that among all the mandals, Araku Valley receives most number of visitors, so they are giving a facelift to Padmapuram Gardens and Chaparai. Moreover, the Tribal Museum at Araku Valley was also given the much-needed facelift two months ago, he said. He said that since Lambasingi has also been receiving a good number of tourists since some years, they have also decided to develop a view point at ‘Cheruvula Venam’ at Lambasingi with the funds from MPLADS.

The ITDA would ensure better facilities at Vanjangi, before the arrival of winter, he added.

