Andhra Pradesh: ITDA Paderu to offer civils free training to tribal youth

September 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu have announced that the ITDA will be kickstarting the nine-month ‘civils free training’ programme for the interested tribal youth this year again.

In a release on Saturday, ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek said that interested tribal youth can collect applications from ITDA office from October 3 to 7. The applications should be filled and be submitted in the office before 4 p.m. on October 7. He said that candidates should be tribals from Paderu region, should have completed degree and should be at least 21 years of age. He said that the candidates should also submit certificate copies of their educational background along with caste certificates and three passport size photographs.

Mr. Abhishek said that the ITDA would select 50 candidates with three tests. They include screening examination, advanced written examination and an interview.

