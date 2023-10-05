HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister urges youth to pursue space science, focus on startups

Four-day World Space Week being organised by ISRO and Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Raghu Engineering College begins; a similar event organised in Rajamahendravaram

October 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Students participating in an awareness walk as a part of the World Space Week celebrations, at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Students participating in an awareness walk as a part of the World Space Week celebrations, at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has urged the youth to pursue space science and set up startups related to the industry, adding that the State government is ready to provide full support for it.

The Minister participated as the chief guest in the World Space Week organised jointly by the Indian Space Research Organisation and Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR – Sriharikota, at Raghu Engineering College at Dakamarri on October 5 (Thursday).

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Amarnath said that India was the first country in the world to set foot on the south pole of the moon, adding that space science offered good opportunities to the youth to prove themselves.

ISRO Deputy Director G. Ramesh Babu said that space research could contribute to the development of the country in a major way. The students should focus more on space science which could make India a powerhouse in the world.

He said that the ISRO promoted startups in space science and advised the youth to pay attention to the sector on par with information technology.

Raghu Engineering College chairman K. Raghu said that it was a great opportunity for the institute to organise the space week celebrations for four days.

Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Anand Reddy flagged off a spacewalk rally organised at R.K. Beach on Thursday morning. The programme’s Visakha Region Sub-Committee Chairman G. Appanna said that students from North Coastal Andhra Pradesh had been invited for the programme.

Space walk rally

Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar said that Space Week celebrations were being held in the town till October 8.

He flagged off a space walk rally taken out by students at Ganiraju Junction. An exhibition will be held at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendra and arrangements have been made for the students to visit the exhibition till October 8, he said.

