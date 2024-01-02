Andhra Pradesh IT Minister lays foundation stone for Advanced Science and Technology Museum on Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath laid foundation stone for the construction of Advanced Science & Technology Museum on the Kailasagiri Hill, here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by the District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Science City of Andhra Pradesh CEO K. Jayarami Reddy and others.

Mr. Amarnath said that the museum will be constructed with ₹4.69 crore provided by the Central government and ₹93 lakh provided by Science City of A.P. The Minister said that the museum will be a major attraction for the tourists and steps will be taken to complete it in one year.

MLC V Kalyani and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) officials were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.