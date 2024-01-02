GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister lays foundation stone for Advanced Science and Technology Museum on Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Steps will be taken to complete the museum in one year, says IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath laid foundation stone for the construction of Advanced Science & Technology Museum on the Kailasagiri Hill, here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by the District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Science City of Andhra Pradesh CEO K. Jayarami Reddy and others.

Mr. Amarnath said that the museum will be constructed with ₹4.69 crore provided by the Central government and ₹93 lakh provided by Science City of A.P. The Minister said that the museum will be a major attraction for the tourists and steps will be taken to complete it in one year.

MLC V Kalyani and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) officials were among those present.

