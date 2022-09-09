Andhra Pradesh: IT Minister criticises Naidu for supporting farmers’ Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath has criticised Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for extending support to the proposed ‘Maha Padayatra’ by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi(APS) from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district on September 12.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the Minister said that Mr. Naidu should realise that the idea of three capitals and making Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital, was in the larger interest of the State.

And if he takes part in the ‘padayatra’ he will be proving that he is against the development of North Andhra, as the development of this region is linked to making Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital, Mr. Amarnath said.

The IT Minister pointed out that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has never said that Amaravati will be ignored. In the three capital scheme, Amaravati continues to be the Legislative capital, he said.

By supporting the farmers from 29 villages in and around Amaravati, Mr. Naidu is going against all the people and farmers across the State, Mr. Amarnath said.

‘Real estate business’

The Minister accused Mr. Naidu of having a real estate business in Amaravati and that was why he was against the three capitals idea.

Referring to the Justice Sri Krishna Committee report, the IT Minister said that Mr. Naidu should once again study the report before pledging his support to ‘Maha Padayatra’, as the report clearly mentioned of decentralised development.

“Mr. Naidu appears to be concerned only with Amaravati and not bothered about the development of the other regions of the State,” Mr. Amarnath said.

The people of North Andhra are upset with the proposed padayatra and if there is some violence or deterioration of law and order in this region, then Mr. Naidu should take the onus, the IT Minister said.

Earlier, the government had denied the permission for the ‘Maha Padayatra’ citing law and order problem, but now it seems that they have got the ‘go ahead’ from the AP High Court, and so they should be held responsible, if there is any violence, as the issue is sensitive and linked to people’s aspirations, Mr. Amarnath said.

The IT Minister said that Mr. Naidu never saw beyond Hyderabad and always supported the rich, unlike the former Congress Chief Minister and father of Mr. Jagan, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Mr. Naidu likes Hyderabad so much that today his party has almost lost its existence in Telangana, he said.