Andhra Pradesh: IRCTC announces ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ covering Puri, Kashi and Ayodhya

April 03, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is running a ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’ and will organise ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ covering pilgrimage destinations like Puri, Kashi and Ayodhya from May 13 to 21 (eight nights and nine days). Pendurthi and Vizianagaram Railway Stations are boarding and deboarding stations, the IRCTC announced in a release here on Monday.

According to Area Officer, South Central Zone, IRCTC, B. Chandramohan, the tour would cover various places like Sri Jagannath Temple and Sun Temple (Konark) in Puri, Pinda Pradhanam and Vishnu Padam Temple at Gaya, Kashi Viswanath Temple, Visalakshi Temple and Annapurna Devi Temple in Varanasi, Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya, Triveni Sangham, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam in Prayagraj.

He said that interested passengers can choose their journey class – Sleeper, 3rd AC and 2nd AC. IRCTC tour managers will accompany the tourists throughout the journey. For charges and other details, interested can contact 8287932318, 8287932281. They can also contact IRCTC office near gate No.1 at Visakhapatnam railway station.