Andhra Pradesh: IRCTC announces air tour packages to Gaya, Kerala

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited has announced special air packages from Visakhapatnam to ‘Gaya, Varanasi and Allahabad’ and ‘Mesmerising Kerala’.

The five-night/six-day ‘Mahalay Pinda Daan’ package will cover Bishnupadam temple and Bodhgaya, Kashi Viswanath temple, Sarnath and Ganga Aarti in Varanasi and Triveni Sangam, Allahabad Fort and Patalapuri temple in Allahabad.

The tour will begin on September 24 and conclude on September 29. The tariff is ₹44,460 for single occupancy, ₹35,990 for double occupancy and ₹34,160 for triple occupancy, according to Chandan Kumar Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC, South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

The ‘Mesmerising Kerala’ tour will cover Dutch Palace and Jews Synagogue in Kochi, National Park, Muttupetty Dam in Munnar, and Azhimala temple, Kovalam Beach and Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Trivandrum. The tariff is ₹45,650 for single occupancy, ₹36,785 for double occupancy and ₹34,910 for triple occupancy.

The package includes air tickets in economy class in IndiGo airlines, night accommodation in 3-star hotel, AC transportation for sightseeing, meals and toll charges.

For more details, interested persons can contact the IRCTC Office, near the gate number 1 of Visakhapatnam railway station or contact Chandan Kumar by dialling 8287932318. They can also visit www.irctctourism.com.