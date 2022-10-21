Andhra Pradesh: IOCL officer and his wife get one-year rigorous imprisonment in disproportionate assets case

ADVERTISEMENT

An officer of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Kadapa, and his wife have been convicted in a disproportionate assets case by M. Venkata Ramana, Additional Special Judge, Court for CBI Cases, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The convicted have been identified as Sukala Venkatapathy, retired senior foreman, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Kadapa, and his wife S. Swarnalatha.

They were sentenced to undergo one-year rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of ₹20,000 (₹10,000/- each).

As per a CBI release, Sukala Venkatapathy, while functioning as a public servant in IOCL during the period from January 1, 1988 to March 11, 2004, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of ₹47,54,772, possession of which he is unable to satisfactorily account for.

Swarnalatha is found to have abetted her husband in acquiring the assets in her name, beyond her pecuniary resources.