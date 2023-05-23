ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate supplementary exams to be conducted from May 24

May 23, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

First year exams will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and second year exams from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., says Regional Inspection Officer

The Hindu Bureau

The Intermediate supplementary examinations will be held in erstwhile Visakhapatnam district from May 24 to June 1, Regional Inspection Officer P. Umarani said.

The exams will be conducted in 100 centres under the surveillance of CC cameras and students should reach the centres 30 minutes before the start of the exams, she added.

Candidates can download the hall tickets from the website. First year exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second year exams from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

A total of 44,468 candidates are first year (general and vocational category) students, while 18,691 are second year students. Practical exams will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 pm to 5 p.m. from June 5 to 9 for second year students who have not attended earlier, she added.

“We have taken the support of GVMC, and Health Department to provide first aid, cool drinking water and ORS liquids to the candidates at the centres,” Ms. Umarani said.

