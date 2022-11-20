Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate student falls off a cliff at Thatiguda waterfalls in ASR district, dies

The jolly trip of a group of students turned tragic as a 17-year-old girl died after accidentally falling from a cliff at Thatiguda waterfalls in Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday.
According to Sub-Inspector of Ananthagiri Police Station B Ramu, a group of 20 students from local Government Intermediate College went to Thatiguda waterfalls for a picnic on Saturday. One of the students, J Jayanthi (17), reportedly fell from a cliff at the waterfalls and died.
Post-mortem was conducted on the body on Sunday and it was handed over to the family. Jayanthi hailed from Ananthagiri mandal, the police said.
