Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate student falls off a cliff at Thatiguda waterfalls in ASR district, dies

November 20, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The jolly trip of a group of students turned tragic as a 17-year-old girl died after accidentally falling from a cliff at Thatiguda waterfalls in Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday.

According to Sub-Inspector of Ananthagiri Police Station B Ramu, a group of 20 students from local Government Intermediate College went to Thatiguda waterfalls for a picnic on Saturday. One of the students, J Jayanthi (17), reportedly fell from a cliff at the waterfalls and died.

Post-mortem was conducted on the body on Sunday and it was handed over to the family. Jayanthi hailed from Ananthagiri mandal, the police said.

Crossword+

