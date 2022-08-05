Andhra Pradesh: inter-State bike theft gang arrested

18 two-wheelers, worth over ₹25 lakh, recovered from the accused, say police

The Pedabayalu police arrested a four-member inter-State gang, who were involved in series of bike thefts at various parts of Agency in Alluri Sitharamaraju district, on Friday. The police personnel have recovered 18 two-wheelers, most of them high-end, worth over ₹25 lakh from them .

The arrested were identified as Sukdev Hantal (27), Biswaranjan Petia (27), Surendra Khilla (23) and Anil Dakua (28), all from Koraput, Odisha.

Of the 18 two-wheeler thefts, eight cases are from Visakhapatnam City, one each from Pedabayulu and ASR district, five are from Vizianagaram and rest from Odisha.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police, ASR District, Satish Kumar, said that following a complaint from a person over bike theft at Pedabayulu in June, the police have registered FIR and started investigation. Special teams were formed by Chintapalli ASP D. Tushar with Inspector of G.Madugula Police Station A. Satyanarayana and Sub-Inspector of Pedabayulu PS, P. Manoj Kumar.

The special teams collected CC footages, technical evidence and nabbed the accused. In the investigation, the police found that the gang have not only committed offence at ASR district, but also in Visakhapatnam city and Vizianagaram districts.

Pedabayalu SI P. Manoj Kumar said that the gang members arrive Visakhapatnam or Vizianagaram through buses or trains, where they conduct recce and make good with vehicles during late nights. They take the vehicle directly to Odisha through road route and then sell them, he said.

Further investigation is on.