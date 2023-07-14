Andhra Pradesh: Insistence on notarised affidavits is causing hardship to tribals of non-scheduled areas in Anakapalli district, says Girijan Sangham leader

July 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of non-scheduled villages in various mandals staged a protest demanding that the officials concerned not insist on notarised affidavits for the issue of mutations/issuance of Family Member Certificate/Late Registration of Birth Certificates/Late Registration of Death Certificates at Nillabandha village in Anakapalli district on Friday.

There are 263 villages in Ravikamatham, Cheedikada, V. Madugula, Rolugunta, Nathavaram, Kotauratla and Golugonda mandals, which are located close to the Agency. These villages are inhabited by Konda Dora, Kondhu, Gadaba, Manni Dora and Bhagata tribes, who have been living there for the past several years.

The YSR Congress Party government had announced that 11 services would be extended to the people at their doorstep under the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ scheme through the village and ward secretariats. The tribal people allege that the secretariat officials are insisting on production of notarised affidavits for issue of the certificates. Girijan Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao says that to get the signature of a notary, the tribal people have to spend ₹300 as fee and an additional amount on transport to reach the notary.

The circular issued by the ASR District Collector to all Tahsildars and VROs in the district not to insist on notarised affidavits for the issuance of such certificates, when the applications were received from the public either from the Sachivalayam or Mee Seva. The Collector noted that deposition of the application or recording the statements/conduct of panchanama was enough for processing of the above-mentioned services. He also warned of taking disciplinary action against the officials concerned, if they continue to insist on production of notarised affidavits.

Mr. Govinda Rao sought that the same guidelines should be made applicable to the tribal people living in non-scheduled areas. Gemili Appa Rao has six children and to obtain their date of birth certificate, he has to spend ₹1,800 + ₹500 as transport charges. Pangi Suribabu, of Ajaypuram village, has six children. None of them have date of birth certificates.

The Girijan Sangham leader said that though the State government was extending various free services, they were being forced to pay through their nose to obtain the benefits of those schemes. He appealed to the Anakapalli Collector to issue a similar notification to enable them to obtain the certificates without having to pay the notary charges.

Later, the villagers went to the RDO Office at Narsipatnam and submitted a memorandum to the RDO in this regard.

