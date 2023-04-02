Andhra Pradesh: Inquiry launched against delinquent officials who made entries in the webland in favour of private individuals, says Narsipatnam RDO

April 02, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Giving clarification to the news item published in The Hindu on April 2 under the headline “Protect tribal farmers in Anakapalli district, Bihar MLAs urge CM”, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Narsipatnam, said that an inquiry has been initiated against the delinquent officials. They reportedly made the entries in the webland in favour of private individuals including the ceiling surplus government land measuring an extent of Ac.7.22Cts in Sy.No.289/1 of Konam village without verifying the records and without on ground verification. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the wrongdoers in this regard very soon, he said.

Necessary action is also being taken for cancellation of illegal pattadar passbooks granted against these individuals and for cancellation of registered documents wherein government land has been involved under suo moto enquiry.

An enjoyment survey and enquiry with regard to tampering of the records as requested by the tribal people is also initiated with regard to the subject lands.

Giving the facts of the case, the RDO explained that the land situated at Konam village of Cheedikada Mandal of Anakapalli District under Sy.No.289/1 stands classified as Zeroyathi (Private Land) with an extent of Ac.37.08Cts and the out of which an extent of Ac.7.22cents was taken over by the government under the provisions of AP Ceiling of Agricultural Holding Act, 1973.

In a letter released on Sunday, he clarified that as such the land measuring an extent of Ac.7.22Cts was sub-divided into Sy.No.289/1A1 & 289/1A2 was resumed by the Government from the declarants and assigned to two landless poor persons. The remaining land was sub-divided as Sy.No.289/1A to an extent of Ac.29.86cts and was retained with the original declarants.

The original Pattadars of the lands in Sy.No.289 /l have sold away the entire land to an extent of Ac.37.08 cents including the ceiling surplus land (Government assigned lands) to others and the vendees also obtained Pattadar Passbooks for an extent of Ac.37.08cts in Sy.No.289/1A including the government land measuring Ac.7.22Cts fraudly.

It this connection, the RDO has clarified that the entries made in the webland in favour of the vendees of the subject lands measuring Ac.37.08Cts in Sy.No.289/1 of Konam Village illegally were all placed under dispute register as per the instructions of the CCLA, A.P., that eradicated further transactions of subject lands to third parties and hence no further registrations could not take place in respect of the subject disputed land.