Andhra Pradesh: Indian Navy monitoring course of ‘Asani’

Ships loaded with relief material and flood relief teams kept on stand-by in Visakhapatnam

Ships loaded with relief material and flood relief teams kept on stand-by in Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the course of severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani‘ as it is likely to move close to north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast during the next 24 hours.

The headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam and naval officers-in-charge for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have launched preparatory activities to deal with the effects of the cyclone. They are in constant touch with the respective State administrations for assistance as required, a release issued by the Navy said on Tuesday.

As part of the preparedness, 19 flood relief teams and six diving teams, along with Gemini craft and associated gear, are have been kept on stand-by in Visakhapatnam for rendering assistance to the civil authorities.

Five Indian Navy ships, with relief material and diving and medical teams, have also been kept on standby to render assistance in the affected areas along the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Naval aircraft have been kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega in Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey of the affected areas and casualty evacuation, if required.

Flights cancelled

Meanwhile, all flights scheduled to land in Visakhapatnam airport, and those scheduled to take off to various destinations from the city were cancelled on Tuesday, in view of the strong wind.

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said that IndiGo flights (23 arrivals and 23 departures) from Visakhapatnam would remain cancelled on Wednesday too.

The other airline operators are yet to announce their decision regarding operation of flights from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.